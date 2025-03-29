Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 29th (AGI, AIR, ARAY, BNED, CAMT, CHKP, EPC, EZPW, FUNC, GLOB)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, March 29th:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

