Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Director Anne Ruth Herkes Acquires 646 Shares

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) Director Anne Ruth Herkes bought 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.01 per share, with a total value of C$25,849.30.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at C$34.36 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 52 week low of C$23.00 and a 52 week high of C$37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 3.79%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading

