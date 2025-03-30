Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 318.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.0 %

HUBS stock opened at $581.45 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,461.31, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $705.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $659.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at $320,283,502.84. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,853 shares of company stock valued at $15,453,396. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. StockNews.com cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.58.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

