JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth $49,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.