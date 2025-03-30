BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CFO Sells $38,702.58 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) CFO George Zweier sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $38,702.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,593.82. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BRT opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is -188.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 295.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

