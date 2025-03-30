BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CFO Sells $38,702.58 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) CFO George Zweier sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $38,702.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,593.82. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
BRT Apartments Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:BRT opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97.
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is -188.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
About BRT Apartments
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
