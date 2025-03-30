Insider Selling: Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $34,670.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,113.90. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Summit Midstream alerts:

On Wednesday, March 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $35,330.00.

On Monday, March 24th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $36,320.00.

On Friday, March 21st, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $36,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $37,680.00.

On Monday, March 17th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00.

On Friday, March 14th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $37,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $38,040.00.

On Monday, March 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $38,520.00.

On Friday, March 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $39,230.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $40,550.00.

Summit Midstream Price Performance

NYSE SMC opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $638.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $45.89.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.12) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream by 1,106.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.