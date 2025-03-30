Juan Carlos Villegas Purchases 1,800 Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Stock

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) Director Juan Carlos Villegas purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,494.00.

Enerflex Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE EFX opened at C$10.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.19. Enerflex Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$15.22.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.97.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

