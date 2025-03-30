Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 98.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 46.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,358,000 after buying an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $253,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,834.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,828.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,990.76. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,105.65 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

