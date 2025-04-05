Ted Buchan & Co Buys 1,769 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ted Buchan & Co boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in British American Tobacco by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,020 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE BTI opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.38. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

