KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,632,000 after acquiring an additional 225,370 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,170,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $451.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.32. The company has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.