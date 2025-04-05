Annandale Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 314 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $565,306,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,051,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 169,952.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 181,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,405,000 after buying an additional 181,849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,525,000 after acquiring an additional 120,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,841.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,374.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,036.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,968.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

