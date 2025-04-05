Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

