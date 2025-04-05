48,096 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Hurley Capital LLC

Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025,564 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646,591 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560,636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.