Notis McConarty Edward Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 2.7% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,745,644,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after buying an additional 2,854,928 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 545.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,845,000 after buying an additional 2,094,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RTX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,448 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

NYSE RTX opened at $117.43 on Friday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.35.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 70.99%.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

