LandWolf (SOL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.62 Million (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. LandWolf (SOL) has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $8,230.48 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LandWolf (SOL) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,884.68 or 1.00175091 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,559.10 or 0.99781586 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Profile

LandWolf (SOL)’s launch date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,606,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,606,085 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com.

Buying and Selling LandWolf (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,606,085.85927771. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00036214 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $8,229.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LandWolf (SOL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LandWolf (SOL) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.