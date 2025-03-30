Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.35 and last traded at $90.35, with a volume of 24656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.23.

Seneca Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $621.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average is $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seneca Foods Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 311.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

