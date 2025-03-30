Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.35 and last traded at $90.35, with a volume of 24656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.23.
Seneca Foods Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $621.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average is $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.38.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 2.49%.
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
