Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Capcom in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Capcom stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.78. 5,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,853. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.39. Capcom has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 6.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capcom will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

