TD Securities Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$65.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
DOO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$78.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.23.
BRP Price Performance
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.
