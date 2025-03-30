Critical Survey: Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) vs. Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Volatility and Risk

Elys BMG Group has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elys BMG Group and Red Violet”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys BMG Group $43.86 million 0.00 -$18.26 million N/A N/A Red Violet $75.19 million 6.92 $13.53 million $0.50 74.66

Red Violet has higher revenue and earnings than Elys BMG Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys BMG Group N/A N/A N/A Red Violet 7.17% 6.80% 6.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Elys BMG Group and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.6% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Elys BMG Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Red Violet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Red Violet beats Elys BMG Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elys BMG Group



Elys BMG Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. It provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Elys Game Technology, Corp. and changed its name to Elys BMG Group, Inc. in January 2024. Elys BMG Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Red Violet



Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, telecommunication companies, law enforcement and government agencies, collections, law, corporate security, and investigative firms. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective customers, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current customers, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

