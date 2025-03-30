Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) & Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) Head to Head Contrast

Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA – Get Free Report) and Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Veea and Veradigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veea N/A N/A -20.86% Veradigm N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veea and Veradigm”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veea N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Veradigm $1.53 billion 0.30 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Veradigm has higher revenue and earnings than Veea.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Veea and Veradigm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veea 0 0 0 0 0.00 Veradigm 0 1 1 0 2.50

Veradigm has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.41%. Given Veradigm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veradigm is more favorable than Veea.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Veea shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.0% of Veea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Veradigm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Veea has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veradigm has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veradigm beats Veea on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veea

Veea Inc. provides computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage, and cybersecurity solutions. The company offers multiaccess edge computing (MEC) platform that redefines connectivity and computing at the edge by integrating functions of servers, network attached storage (NAS), routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi Access Points, IoT gateways, and 4G and 5G connections; and Veea Edge Platform enables direct connections from the optical fiber, cellular, and satellite networks. It also provides VeeaHub STAX, an edge computing product integrated with wireless access, including Wi-Fi 6; VeeaHub that offers connectivity options for pro indoor smart edge applications; and VeeaHub Outdoor that integrates with wireless connectivity for smart edge applications in outdoor and industrial environments. The company also offers TROLLEE, a smart shopping cart platform; the VeeaHub toolkit; and Veea AdEdge, an advertising platform. Veea Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates through two segments, Hospitals and Large Physician Practices, and Veradigm. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices segment provides integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Veradigm segment offers payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders; and software applications for patient engagement and EHR software to single-specialty, and small and mid-sized physician practices, including related clinical, financial, administrative, and operational solutions. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care, and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments and militaries, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, surgery centers, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, employer wellness clinics, consumers, lab companies, urgent care facilities, and venture capital firms, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. The company was formerly known as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Veradigm Inc. in January 2023. Veradigm Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

