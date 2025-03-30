Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

