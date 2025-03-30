Head-To-Head Review: Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) and OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR)

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) and OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Sol-Gel Technologies has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OnKure Therapeutics has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of OnKure Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 66.5% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of OnKure Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies -81.75% -27.17% -22.49% OnKure Therapeutics N/A -51.17% -47.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sol-Gel Technologies and OnKure Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sol-Gel Technologies and OnKure Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies $11.71 million 1.31 -$27.24 million ($0.34) -1.62 OnKure Therapeutics N/A N/A -$77.39 million ($6.57) -0.68

Sol-Gel Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than OnKure Therapeutics. Sol-Gel Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OnKure Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sol-Gel Technologies and OnKure Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 OnKure Therapeutics 0 0 3 2 3.40

Sol-Gel Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 809.09%. OnKure Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 624.96%. Given Sol-Gel Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sol-Gel Technologies is more favorable than OnKure Therapeutics.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies beats OnKure Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc., develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea. It also develops SGT-610 that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome; and SGT-210, which has completed Phase I clinical trial, to treat rare hyperkeratinization disorders, such as Darier, PC, PPK, Olmsted, etc. In addition, the company is also involved in the development of generic topical dermatological drug products. It has collaboration with Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd; and license agreements with Galderma Holding SA and Searchlight Pharma Inc. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About OnKure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer. It is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.