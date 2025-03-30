Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Stock Price

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $69.31 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 61.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

