Goepper Burkhardt LLC Has $11.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 216.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,896 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.6% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.58 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

