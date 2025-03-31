Summit Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $159.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.37 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0536 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

