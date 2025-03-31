Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 43,164,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 64,760,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after buying an additional 4,925,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $387,282,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

