Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,236 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,187,850 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,678,000 after buying an additional 40,226 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,294,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 429,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,535 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 436,509 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $33,568,000 after purchasing an additional 85,539 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 50,108 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

