Matthew Pauls Sells 5,937 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Pauls sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $424,792.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,075. This trade represents a 47.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of -2.29. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $73.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Laidlaw lifted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
