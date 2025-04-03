Matthew Pauls Sells 5,937 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Pauls sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $424,792.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,075. This trade represents a 47.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of -2.29. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $73.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 6,048,754.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 665,363 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after buying an additional 267,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after buying an additional 142,033 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Laidlaw lifted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

