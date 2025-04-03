California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,218 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $30,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,113,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,857,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $287.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.74. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.75 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

