Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475,889 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 948.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $295,665,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,408,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,650,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

