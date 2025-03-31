Allstate Corp Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 80.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
NEM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.
In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Newmont stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $58.72.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
