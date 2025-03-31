Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 57 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.41, for a total transaction of $418,075.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,871.17. This trade represents a 19.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $796.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $164.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $950.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $984.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,093.76.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

