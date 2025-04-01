Boston Family Office LLC Sells 246 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,603 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,888,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,320 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

XOM opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $516.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.05.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

