Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $500.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.0 %

DPZ traded up $4.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.22. The stock had a trading volume of 135,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,752. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.03. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $3,762,052. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.