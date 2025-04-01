Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Update

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,630,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 58,410,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
A number of analysts recently commented on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.
Shares of GERN stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,369,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,311,633. The firm has a market cap of $984.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.54. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
