HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,208,000 after buying an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $922,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,047,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $9,742,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Up 3.1 %

TJX stock opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.