Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $6.55. Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 1,729 shares trading hands.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.34.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Free Report ) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

