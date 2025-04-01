Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3,999.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,153 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Twilio were worth $56,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Twilio by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,146,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1,267.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 454,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,115,000 after acquiring an additional 421,199 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,138.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 281,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,389,000 after acquiring an additional 258,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.24. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.44, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.