Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2025

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMATGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.24 and last traded at $47.79, with a volume of 6540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $521.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.