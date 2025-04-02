Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $190,999,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,835,000 after acquiring an additional 872,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,438,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average is $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

