Aligos Therapeutics’ (ALGS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

ALGS opened at $7.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.52. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($13.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($10.45). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,283.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.50) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,218,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

