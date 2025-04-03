Aligos Therapeutics’ (ALGS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.
Aligos Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %
ALGS opened at $7.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.52. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.80.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($13.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($10.45). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,283.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.50) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
