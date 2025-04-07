Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Trading Down 16.9% This Week

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Goatseus Maximus has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Goatseus Maximus has a total market cap of $42.28 million and approximately $28.91 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,696.14 or 1.00275229 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76,493.72 or 0.97468882 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Goatseus Maximus

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,993,740 tokens. The official website for Goatseus Maximus is goatchan.xyz. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse.

Buying and Selling Goatseus Maximus

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,993,746.102836. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.03929334 USD and is down -10.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 297 active market(s) with $14,381,205.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goatchan.xyz.”

