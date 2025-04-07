Trek Financial LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 147.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 363.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,468,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 184,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,940,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,619,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rahlfs Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,817.68. This represents a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $163.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.12. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $153.52 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $383.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

