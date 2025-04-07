Stratis Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $598,088.58 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $598,088.58 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.45 or 0.01985601 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00020869 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00006494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

