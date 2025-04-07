Moonbeam Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $57.11 million and approximately $44.18 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00020869 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001224 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,167,390,459 coins and its circulating supply is 968,767,591 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

