Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,299,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,127,195. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

