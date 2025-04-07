U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.00 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

U-Haul Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10.

U-Haul Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U-Haul

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul

In other U-Haul news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,768.48. The trade was a 6.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $812,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,711 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,856.33. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,837,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in U-Haul in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of U-Haul in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

