U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.00 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.
U-Haul Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10.
U-Haul Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at U-Haul
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in U-Haul in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of U-Haul in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
U-Haul Company Profile
U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
