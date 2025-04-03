Cohort (LON:CHRT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,298 ($16.85) and last traded at GBX 1,288 ($16.73), with a volume of 141580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,246 ($16.18).

Cohort Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,154.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,046.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The firm has a market cap of £586.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc (www.cohortplc.com) is the parent company of six innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets.

Chess Technologies, through its operating businesses Chess Dynamics and Vision4ce, offers surveillance, tracking and fire-control systems to the defence and security markets.

