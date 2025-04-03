C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,487 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $102.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.45. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.