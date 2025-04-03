Private Portfolio Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUJ opened at $11.36 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

